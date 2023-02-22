Tractor-trailer narrowly misses Wyoming state trooper on icy roadway

A Wyoming state trooper's dash camera shows the dangers first responders face while stopped on roadways, especially during weather events like the winter storm moving across the Midwest.

The trooper was outside his vehicle on the center median of Interstate 80 as tractor-trailers whizzed by on the right side.

Then the trooper appears to jump toward oncoming traffic, and it quickly becomes apparent what he was trying to avoid.

Trooper jumps away as tractor-trailer whizzes by

Another tractor-trailer comes into view on the left side, sliding off the roadway and up into the snow-covered median. The truck narrowly misses a snow plow vehicle and a speed limit sign, as well as the workers and trooper standing along the roadway.

"The tractor and trailer driver could not maintain control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway and into the median," the highway patrol said in a post on Facebook. "Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives."

Wyoming Highway Patrol added a reminder for drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, no matter the weather conditions.