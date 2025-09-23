Traffic Alert: I-75 southbound has 1 open lane after semi-truck fire
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - I-75 southbound has only one lane open after a semi-truck caught fire on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The Florida Highway Patrol says that there are injuries.
Sumter County Fire Rescue and Hernando County Fire Rescue are on scene near mile marker 305.
People are being asked to find alternative routes for the time being.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol and Hernando County Fire Rescue.
