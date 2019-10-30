Trail cameras show assortment of Florida wildlife in their natural habitat

One camera captured over a dozen species living at a Florida sanctuary.

Unbeknownst to the animals residing at Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Naples, there are trail cameras monitoring their every move. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made a special agreement with the sanctuary to place their cameras on the property.

Between March and September, those cameras captured a wide array of activity from many of Florida’s wild residents. The state agency shared a compilation of those clips.

The species appeared in the following order: Florida panther, limpkin, wild hogs, American alligator, coyote, bobcat, great blue heron, river otters, raccoon, wood stork, Florida panther, opossum, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, Florida black bear.

LINK: Learn more about Florida's species on FWC's website