Train derailment shuts down 50th Street and Causeway Boulevard

The Brief Deputies say that the Palm River-Clair Mel train derailment at 50th St. and Causeway Blvd. has forced a major road closure. First responders report that no injuries have occurred, and the involved cars belong to an empty cargo train. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to seek alternative routes as cleanup efforts are expected to shut down the intersection for five hours.



A Palm River-Clair Mel train derailment forced a major road closure Sunday evening, prompting traffic detours for local drivers.

Emergency officials are asking people to completely avoid the active area while crews work to clear the tracks.

Palm River-Clair Mel train derailment

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of 50th St. and Causeway Blvd. in Palm River-Clair Mel. The train involved in the incident is an empty cargo train.

Multiple CSX railcars from an empty cargo train block a roadway crossing following a derailment Sunday evening at the intersection of 50th Street and Causeway Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported following the accident. The active scene is expected to close the intersection and surrounding area for approximately five hours while crews work to upright and remove the affected railcars.

Train derailment investigation details

The cause of the crash has not been released by officials. It is also unknown which rail company operates the cargo line or how many individual train cars slipped off the tracks.

Alternate travel routes

What you can do:

Drivers should seek an alternate route to bypass the intersection of 50th St. and Causeway Blvd. Commuters can utilize nearby roadways such as Interstate 4, the Selmon Expressway, or Adamo Drive to avoid major traffic delays during the five-hour closure window.