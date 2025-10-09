Transportation leaders discuss regional cargo and transportation economics with an eye on the future

The Brief The Maritime Alliance is hosting its fourth annual "On the Horizon" breakfast today in Ybor City. Leaders from Tampa International Airport, Port Tampa Bay, FDOT, and THEA will discuss growth, technology, and logistics in the region. Registration for the event is now closed.



Tampa Bay’s top transportation leaders are meeting Thursday morning to talk about the economics of logistics and what’s next for one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions.

What we know:

The Maritime Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for Tampa’s maritime and port industries, is hosting its fourth annual "On the Horizon" breakfast at Hotel Haya in Ybor City. The event, which sold out ahead of time, starts with networking at 7:30 a.m. followed by a panel discussion at 8 a.m.

Panelists include Michael Stephens, President and CEO of Tampa International Airport; Justin Hall, District 7 Secretary for the Florida Department of Transportation; Raul Alphonso, Executive Vice

President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Tampa Bay; and Greg Slater, Executive Director and CEO of the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

Organizers say the panel will dive into several key issues shaping Tampa Bay’s transportation future, including how growth is straining infrastructure, the rising costs of moving goods, and how technology like automation and artificial intelligence is changing logistics and workforce needs.

Speakers are also expected to discuss regional coordination among air, port, and roadway systems, the economics of freight and passenger movement, and new investment strategies to support the region’s booming population.

What they're saying:

"With this incredible panel, we expect an exciting conversation about the business of logistics in our area," said Bill Kuzmick, President of the Maritime Alliance. "We look forward to hearing how these organizations work together on a daily basis, as well as all the exciting things coming in the future."

The Ybor City Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Alliance to host the event. "From our community’s very beginnings, Ybor City has been a logistics hub," said Lee Bell, Chamber President. "So it makes sense to have this important conversation right in the heart of Ybor."