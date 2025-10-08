$13M makeover set to transform St. Pete's historic Palladium Theater

The Brief Pinellas County commissioners approved $2.5 million toward a major renovation of the Palladium Theater. The $13 million project aims to modernize the historic venue while preserving its character. Renovations will begin in July next year, with the theater closing for about a year.



The Palladium Theater at St. Petersburg College, a cultural landmark since 1925, is set for a dramatic renovation.

Pinellas County commissioners have unanimously approved $2.5 million in funding – the final piece of a $13 million plan to transform the space into a top-tier performance and recording venue.

READ: Historic Anna Maria Island cottage makes its way to new location

The project includes installing a new acoustic ceiling, replacing all 850 seats with vintage-style but more comfortable seating, adding a steeper seating slope for better sightlines and upgrading lighting.

The backstory:

Originally built as a church in 1925 by the architects behind New York’s Flatiron Building, the Palladium has been a community hub for nearly a century. It became a theater in 1998 and was taken over by St. Petersburg College in 2007 to give local talent a stage.

While the building has hosted opera, ballet and countless community performances, its church-like acoustics have long posed challenges for amplified shows.

MORE: Efforts underway to revive Crystal River Historic Cemetery from decades of flooding, neglect

Between 2021 and 2024, staff developed renovation plans and secured funding, and with the county commissioners' approval, they have the final piece of funding for the project.

Why you should care:

The Palladium has long served as an affordable, accessible stage for local performers, a contrast to larger, more expensive venues like the Straz Center or Mahaffey Theater. The renovations aim to ensure it remains a premier arts destination while improving the experience for both performers and audiences.

What's next:

The theater is expected to close in July 2026 for about a year while renovations take place. Once complete, the upgrades are expected to make the Palladium one of the Bay Area’s top venues for live performance and recording.