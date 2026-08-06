Traumatic car crash led one woman to discover healing through painting

The Brief Diana Pepper suffered a traumatic brain injury and was forced to retire from teaching following a devastating five-car accident caused by a speeding truck. With zero prior art experience, Pepper began painting nursery art for her upcoming grandchild. Now the creator of nearly 60 original works, Pepper is showcasing her first solo exhibition at the Gulfport Merchants Chamber, hoping to inspire others.



After a life-changing car accident, Diana Pepper found healing in the most unexpected places.

I-75 crash changes lives

The backstory:

In December 2024, Pepper, her mother, and a family friend were driving back to Florida from Tennessee when traffic on I-75 in Georgia came to a complete standstill. A truck driver traveling 75 miles per hour crashed directly into them.

"Hit us so hard it shoved us another four-wheel-drive truck, so we had a double impact, and then under another car, and another car," Pepper said. "It ended up being five cars."

The impact left Pepper with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). The injury forced her into an early retirement from teaching and abruptly ended her ability to pursue her primary passion: reading. In the aftermath of the crash, her mother was also left requiring around-the-clock care.

"Devastated, confused, panicked, just chaos, not knowing what to do," Pepper recalled.

Playful giraffe sparks healing

What we know:

The path forward changed unexpectedly in January when Pepper learned that her daughter was pregnant. Wanting to create custom artwork for the baby nursery, she picked up a paintbrush for the very first time.

"I don't know where it came from, I just wanted to paint something, do a baby nursery," Pepper said.

She started with a playful giraffe, followed by an elephant and a zebra. Since then, she's created 58 paintings, saying that paintings "just come to her."

"Once I started painting, it just became an obsession, a need. It was healing. It was the only thing that could calm me," Pepper explained.

Sharing hope with the community

What they're saying:

"It releases something in my brain. I had a TBI, so the thoughts, sometimes by the afternoon, I'm slurring words. It's just a lot to digest, and all of that goes completely away when I paint," Pepper said. "I'm here, it feels like I'm meant to be here."

Pepper's vibrant work is now available to the public through her very first solo art exhibition, currently on display at the Gulfport Merchants Chamber through mid-August. Beyond sharing her artistic palette, she hopes her journey offers encouragement to anyone navigating their own traumatic recovery.

"I think people that go through stuff, don't realize that you can come back," Pepper said. "And hope that anybody that goes through something like that has a way to find a release."

Pepper's website.