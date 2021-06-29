Travelocity giving away $10,000 vacations based on your kids’ drawings

article

Those scribbled drawings hanging on your refrigerator could earn your family a luxury vacation.

Travelocity is asking kids to draw up their dream vacation. It could be an interpretation of the Eiffel Tower, a tropical island paradise – whatever they can imagine.

The judges will turn five of them into actual $10,000 vacations for five families.

You can upload your child’s artwork on Travelocity’s website.

The deadline is July 9. Additional information can be found here.

