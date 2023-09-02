Treasure Island beaches and restaurants reopen after Idalia, Sunset beach remains closed

In an ode to the late Jimmy Buffett, it was five o'clock somewhere Saturday morning, as locals packed inside the quintessential beach bar Ka-Tiki, on Gulf Blvd in Treasure Island, ready to relax and bid farewell to the rough week caused by Hurricane Idalia.

Despite having to clean up the damage inside his home that sits down the street from the popular bar, employee Eric Corson wanted to come to work.

"A Big flood is what it was; it was the moon tide to begin with and then we got tidal surge above that, so there was a four-foot surge total in some places," Corson said.

"I had water in the living room, water in the kitchen, water everywhere. We could kayak in the street and the driveway."

But, he was at Ka' Tiki opening their doors the day after Idalia wreaked havoc on the island because it miraculously avoided any damage from the storm surge.

READ: 'It's significantly different': Hurricane Idalia brings flooding St. Pete neighborhood has never seen

"Just being here as a community node-is a major role," Corson added. " It's not just a party spot. It's a meeting spot. The regulars need somewhere to go."

"It becomes a gathering place for the community," General Manager Paul Wille said. "So, we think it's important to get open as soon as possible, get your mind off things, grab a bite to eat and relax."

Caddy's across the street wasn't as lucky with damage.

"We didn't get water inside, but the outside, the exterior got pretty damaged, and we just had the whole crew come cleaning, we're still cleaning, "Caddy's Manager Jennifer Blaid said. "A Bunch of debris, a bunch of seaweed, people's docks floating up and everything."

But, they persevered and with some sand and debris still surrounding their property, welcomed customers as usual on Saturday, hoping to make up for some of the Labor Day weekend business they lost to Idalia.

READ: St. Pete residents with flood damages not eligible for FEMA assistance yet after Hurricane Idalia

The city hopes both establishments will be the stopping point for people eager to see the damage in hard-hit Sunset Beach.

It was the area that took the hardest hit on the island, and as locals clean up, officials are asking people not to visit as the rest of Treasure Island opens as normal.

In the meantime, those impacted directly stay positive, count their blessings, and remind themselves that we still live in paradise.

"We dodged another bullet, Corson stressed. "I mean, it could've been so much worse."