Treasure Island commission delays beachfront hotel redevelopment vote

The Brief Treasure Island city commissioners voted Tuesday night to delay a controversial beachfront redevelopment plan that would alter building regulations. The proposal would allow some local hotels to reach heights of 80 feet, increasing the current limit by 20 feet. Officials scheduled a follow-up meeting on Aug. 18 as residents remain deeply divided over the future of their beach community.



A controversial beachfront redevelopment plan is on hold again after Treasure Island city commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday night to delay the proposal.

Beachfront resort regulations

What we know:

The proposed Planned Development ordinance would let property owners seek customized approval for individual redevelopment projects. Debate currently centers around the historic Thunderbird Beach Resort, which has been shut down since Hurricane Helene wrecked the area.

Under the plan, certain hotels in designated resort sections could grow from the current 60-foot limit up to 80 feet tall while adding more guest rooms.

Mixed local reactions

What they're saying:

Valerie Acree, a local resident whose home was destroyed by Hurricane Helene nearly 22 months ago, said the city still faces a long recovery.

"I see St. Pete Beach, I see Madeira Beach, they are light years ahead of us," Acree said. "We have nothing."

Supporters argue the rule changes will help storm-damaged resorts rebuild, while opponents worry the taller buildings will ruin the character of the beach town.

"They want the hometown feeling, and I don't believe that's going to happen," Acree added. "Not with the cost of construction and development, developers need to make money."

Acree joined dozens of residents who packed into Treasure Island City Hall Tuesday night. Commissioners voted to postpone the matter before public comment even began.

Divided city leadership

The other side:

Treasure Island Commissioner Arden Dickey warned that changing development laws is too important to rush.

"Changes to allow allowable building height and density affect the future character of our city," Dickey said. "They should never be fast-tracked."

Vice Mayor Tammy Vasquez counter-argued that property owners need immediate flexibility to fix their damaged properties. She noted that continuing to delay the vote stalls vital recovery efforts.

"The fact that what's holding all this up is crazy," Vasquez said. "To me, that takes away the whole reason that a PD is there for."

Longtime local David Elliott expressed frustration with the council's decision to wait.

"If we are to fully heal, we need to allow our business owners to rebuild and get back on their feet," Elliott said.

Resident Grant Smith took the opposite view, supporting the board's cautious approach.

"They still don't have the information they need to make an educated decision about whether or not we need to increase height and density," Smith said.

Future commission vote

What's next:

The Treasure Island City Commission will take up the issue and vote on the proposal during its next scheduled meeting. That meeting will take place on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.