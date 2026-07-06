Driver and passenger were switching seats before SUV hit deputy's patrol car during DUI traffic stop: HCSO

The Brief Two people were jailed early Monday after Hillsborough County deputies say the duo tried to switch seats during a Fourth of July weekend traffic stop before their SUV rolled into a deputy's patrol car. The traffic stop was part of a massive, multi-agency Fourth of July holiday weekend enforcement crackdown across the Bay Area. The joint operation resulted in dozens of impaired driving arrests, hundreds of traffic stops and multiple criminal citations.



Two people were arrested early Monday after Hillsborough County deputies say the pair tried to switch seats during a DUI traffic stop before their vehicle rolled into a deputy's patrol car.

Hillsborough County DUI arrest

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. near North Dale Mabry Highway and Medical Drive as deputies were conducting a Fourth of July weekend DUI enforcement operation.

HCSO said a deputy made a traffic stop after spotting a Nissan SUV traveling without its headlights on.

Traffic stop crash

Dig deeper:

As the SUV came to a stop, deputies said they saw the driver, Keinier Contreras Villa, 28, and passenger, Antonia Evangelista, 55, switching seats inside the vehicle.

During the exchange, investigators said the Nissan rolled backward and hit the deputy's patrol vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Following the investigation, deputies arrested Contreras Villa on the following charges:

DUI

No valid driver's license

Possession of cocaine

Resisting an officer without violence

Evangelista was booked on the following charges:

DUI (second conviction)

Refusal to submit to testing

Fourth of July DUI enforcement

By the numbers:

The arrests came during a joint Fourth of July weekend enforcement operation by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Tampa Police Department, Florida Highway Patrol and the University of South Florida Police Department.

According to HCSO, deputies made:

263 traffic stops

235 warnings

28 traffic citations

37 DUI arrests

74 vessel stops

No boating under the influence arrests

Year-round enforcement patrols

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office said it will continue conducting DUI enforcement throughout the year and encourages drivers to plan ahead by using a designated driver or arranging a safe ride home if they plan to drink.

"Every impaired driver we took off the road this weekend was at least one life potentially saved," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This joint operation with our local law enforcement partners should be a warning that the impaired operation of any vehicle or vessel, on land or water, will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County."