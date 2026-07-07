Suspect behind bars after deadly Tampa shooting: Police

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The Brief Tampa shooting suspect caught : A 30-year-old man wanted for a fatal Father's Day shooting in Tampa was captured by U.S. marshals. Fight revealed: Surveillance footage captured the suspect arguing with the unarmed victim before pulling a gun.



A man facing a first-degree murder charge is behind bars following a deadly Father's Day weekend shooting in Tampa.

Arrest in Tampa

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said Roosevelt Harmon, 30, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday on first-degree murder with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

RELATED: Tampa police address ‘false narrative' that officers opened fire during deadly Father’s Day shooting

The arrest ties back to a June 21 incident near West Main Street and North Albany Avenue in Tampa. Tampa police officers said they were breaking up a large crowd when gunfire erupted nearby.

Officers ran toward the gunfire, and found a man, later identified as Kevondre Thomas, in critical condition. Thomas was taken to the hospital, but officers said he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they found surveillance video from a nearby business after the shooting, which appeared to show Harmon and the victim arguing beforehand. It also showed bystanders trying to break up the fight, but at some point, authorities said Harmon pulled out a gun and shot Thomas.

Thomas did not have a weapon at the time of the shooting, and a witness identified Harmon as the shooter, according to TPD officials.

What they're saying:

TPD released the following statement from Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw after Harmon's arrest:

"From the moment this investigation began, detectives were committed to justice for the Thomas family. While no arrest can remove the pain and loss this family has endured, we hope this brings them a small amount of comfort. I want to commend the detectives for their relentless efforts to hold those responsible for this tragedy accountable."

What we don't know:

While the suspect is in custody, authorities have not released details regarding what sparked the initial argument between the two men.

False rumors dispelled

The backstory:

Immediately after the shooting, rumors circulated, claiming that responding officers opened fire during the chaos. Tampa Police Deputy Chief Patrick Messmer directly denied those claims and noted that body camera footage completely clears the department.

"Bodycam video has been released and what we can see from the bodycam video is that Tampa police officers were not causing any violence," Messmer said. "They were running to the scene of the violence and immediately rendering aid to the victim. No Tampa police officer fired their weapon or was, in any way, shape or form, involved in this shooting."