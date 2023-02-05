Trooper arrests Pinellas County deputy for DUI

A Pinellas County deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for DUI Saturday night.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, a state trooper responded to a traffic crash on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., where 33-year-old Christopher Cook sideswiped another vehicle.

The trooper says Cook showed signs of impairment that included slurred speech, glossy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol from his clothing and breath, and difficulty describing actions that led to the accident.

FHP states Cook did poorly on field sobriety tests.

READ: SPPD: 2 women, 1 man injured in St. Pete shooting

After failing the field sobriety test, Cook was taken to the Orient Road Jail, where he refused a breathalyzer test.

Cook was charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage or personal injury.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

READ: Mississippi man arrested in 1987 murder of Pinellas County woman, cold case detectives say

PCSO says Cook was hired by the agency on September 22, 2014, and worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau.

Cook was immediately fired following the arrest, which is consistent with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office policy.