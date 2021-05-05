Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-275 in St. Petersburg

article

A Florida State Trooper was involved in a crash with several vehicles on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County Wednesday afternoon.

FHP says the trooper was parked on the shoulder near the ramp from 54th Avenue N onto I-275 when his patrol vehicle was hit by a truck involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

The truck had rotated onto its side before hitting the trooper's cruiser.

The view from FDOT's highway cameras shows the crash near the ramp onto I-275 North from 54th Avenue N in St. Petersburg.

A white sedan appearing to have been damaged in the crash is in the median, facing south. A pickup truck is on the shoulder, turned on its side.

The driver of the truck and the trooper had minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Another sedan is on the shoulder with apparent front-end damage.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane on the northbound side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.