Trooper uses PIT maneuver to stop 108 mph driver in Hillsborough County

The Brief A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used a PIT maneuver to stop a driver clocking 108 mph on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. Cassia Celeste Payoute was arrested and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail after nearly crashing into another car during the chase. The early-morning pursuit ended on the median of County Road 579 after the driver exited the highway at high speed.



A woman was arrested after a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper used a PIT maneuver to end a 108 mph chase along Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County early Saturday, according to FHP.

High-speed chase

What we know:

FHP said a trooper was conducting speed enforcement near mile marker 12 on Interstate 4 when they saw a white Toyota Camry speeding at 3:15 a.m. Saturday,

The report states that radar confirmed the car was traveling at 108 mph before the trooper pulled out of the paved median crossover to overtake it.

According to FHP, the driver weaved through traffic across the center and inside lanes, appearing to speed over 108 mph.

The trooper activated emergency blue lights and sirens, prompting the driver to briefly hit the brakes before accelerating past two more vehicles, the report states.

PIT maneuver

Timeline:

FHP said as the trooper continued the traffic stop, the car cut across the outside land and almost crashed with another vehicle.

Troopers stated the driver sped down the exit ramp toward County Road 579, also known as Mango Road.

According to FHP, the trooper executed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit and the car spun to a stop on the median of County Road 579.

The arrest report noted that the trooper ordered the driver out of the vehicle—first through the driver's window, and then out the front passenger door.

Investigators identified the driver as Cassia Celeste Payoute and was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.

Pursuit details still pending

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific criminal charges Payoute faces following the pursuit.