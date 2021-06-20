Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after 1 seriously injured in Sarasota crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver following a crash that seriously injured a 31-year-old woman from Ocala Saturday night.

It happened shortly before midnight on I-75 in Sarasota.

According to troopers, a person, who may have been driving a dark-colored Ford pickup truck, was traveling northbound in the right lane when the front right portion of their car hit the woman who was standing on the right shoulder of the interstate attempting to open the driver’s door of a parked sedan.

The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver who hit her fled the scene, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver may have been in a dark-colored Ford pickup truck that has damage to the right side and right headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers.

