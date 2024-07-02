Troopers urging safety among teen drivers after Sarasota crash leaves several hurt

A 16-year-old Sarasota driver remains in critical condition and five teenagers have serious injuries after a T-bone crash at the intersection of Proctor Road and Lords Avenue on Monday night.

"I heard the screech of tires and a big bang," said resident Jody D.

That’s what caught Jody’s attention around 9 p.m.

"That’s what I hear and have heard for almost 30 years of living here. That’s a tricky intersection," he said.

Troopers say a 16-year-old driver hit an SUV with an 18-year-old passenger. First responders rushed to help everyone involved.

The 16-year-old had three 15-year-old passengers and another 16-year-old passenger with her.

READ: Sarasota taking steps toward school zone speed detection system: ‘I think it’s an important message we send'

"That’s the only call you don’t want to get with your child, especially when they’re young and teens and just getting on the road and just figuring it out," said Jody.

Troopers are still investigating, but a witness told troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol that the 16-year-old didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

"All of the victims involved are all the ages of most of our children. This is the most difficult thing the Florida Highway Patrol does, deputies do, police do," said Trooper Ken Watson.

READ: Woman accused of using large magnet bought online to help her shoplift: Clearwater police

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said once a teen takes the wheel, even a small mistake can turn deadly.

"Getting that driver's license and getting behind the wheel of a vehicle is all very exciting. We have to remember how important it is that we are being careful and that driving is a privilege and not a right," said Trooper Watson.

Troopers ask parents to help guide young drivers and to keep them as safe as possible.

"Parents, make sure that you’re telling your kids to put those phones down. Make sure they have Bluetooth capabilities to give them the advantage while driving. Keep both hands on the wheel. It’s small things that can save lives," said Trooper Watson.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter