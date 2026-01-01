Recreational marijuana could return to Florida ballot in 2026

The Brief Supporters of recreational marijuana in Florida are aiming to place a revised amendment on the 2026 ballot. The 2024 measure failed with 56% support; Florida requires 60% to pass a constitutional amendment. Sponsors are collecting signatures and refining language to allow home grow, restrict public use and limit marketing to minors.



In 2024, 56% of Florida voters supported legalizing recreational marijuana, but the measure fell short of the 60% needed to pass a constitutional amendment.

A 2025 UNF survey shows support for recreational marijuana was 66%. Opposition from Governor Ron DeSantis, who warned the state would "start to smell like marijuana," was a major factor in the measure’s defeat in 2024.

The backstory:

The 2024 amendment allowed people to purchase marijuana only from approved vendors and did not permit home cultivation. Opponents raised concerns about marketing to minors, while some supporters had wanted the right to grow marijuana at home.

In response, the sponsors revised the amendment to address these issues. The new version includes provisions for home-grown marijuana, bans smoking or vaping in public, and prohibits marketing to minors.

What they're saying:

DeSantis argued in 2024: "The weed one is not just decriminalize. It’s basically a license to have it anywhere you want."

Recreational marijuana supporter Joe Gruters said, "In markets where this is legal, the home grow market complements the dispensaries themselves."

Cannabis industry attorney Paula Savchenko added, "There were some holes in the amendment that needed additional clarification of language, which has been covered here. So I think people will be more comfortable with that."

The petition process

Sponsors spent much of 2025 gathering signatures to advance the amendment to state review.

They must submit more than 880,000 valid voter signatures by February 1, 2026. As of early December, they submitted more than 675,000, but around 200,000 were rejected for not including the full amendment wording.

The campaign continues to gather signatures to meet the threshold.

Why you should care:

If the amendment qualifies and is approved by the state Supreme Court, it could appear on the November 2026 ballot, potentially changing recreational marijuana laws in Florida and affecting consumers, businesses and public spaces.

What's next:

Sponsors must submit sufficient validated petitions by February 1, 2026, and the state Supreme Court must approve the amendment wording. If both steps are completed successfully, voters will decide on the measure in November 2026.