Tropical disturbance in Caribbean faces uncertainty as it heads toward Gulf of Mexico: NHC

The tropics remain active just days after Hurricane Helene caused widespread devastation in Florida and several other states.

One named storm could become a major hurricane in the Atlantic while the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two additional areas for possible development.

Disturbance in the Caribbean could move into the Gulf

One area of low pressure the NHC is watching is in the western Caribbean and could move into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

As of Tuesday morning, the area has a 10 percent chance of development in the next two days and a 40 percent chance in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says models are struggling to figure out what could happen as deep tropical moisture moves into the Gulf this weekend.

"On one hand, a weak low could develop. On the other hand, we've got a lot of wind shear in the northern Gulf," Osterberg said. "And that could not allow [development] to happen."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

According to Osterberg, significant rainfall could occur late this weekend and into next week, even if the disturbance doesn't develop.

Elsewhere in the tropics

Tropical Storm Kirk is gaining strength in the eastern Atlantic. The NHC expects the storm to become a major hurricane later this week, but Kirk poses no threat to the U.S. at this time.

Another disturbance known as Invest 91L is moving right behind Kirk, with the NHC giving it a 90 percent chance of development in the next seven days. Osterberg says that one will also head out to sea.

Post Tropical Cyclone Joyce dissipated over the Atlantic late Monday, according to the NHC.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: