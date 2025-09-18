Tropical Storm Gabrielle's development slows as system encounters dry air over Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Gabrielle is fighting wind shear and Saharan dust as it moves over the Central Atlantic. The storm should move into more favorable conditions for intensification late this weekend into next week. Gabrielle is expected to stay well east of the United States, and even east of Bermuda.



Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving over the Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center says the system remains poorly organized after developing on Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle's track

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Gabrielle was located at 20.0N and 50.3W with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

The tropical storm is moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say Gabrielle remains disorganized as it battles wind shear and Saharan dust over the next couple of days.

The storm should move into more favorable conditions for intensification, however, late this weekend into next week. That should allow Gabrielle to strengthen into a hurricane.

As for its track, many models show Gabrielle staying far east of the United States, and even east of Bermuda – which is now out of the NHC's "cone."

Other activity in the tropics

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa, giving it a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.