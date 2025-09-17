Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in Atlantic and is predicted to become a hurricane

Updated  September 17, 2025 11:30am EDT
Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in Atlantic Ocean

FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber shares the latest conditions in the tropics as Tropical Storm Gabrielle has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Weber says this storm is likely going to develop into a hurricane.

The Brief

    • Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the Central Atlantic on Wednesday morning.
    • FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it will likely become a hurricane.
    • It is not expected to impact the United States.

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the Central Atlantic on Wednesday morning.  

What we know:

As of 11 a.m., it was located at 17.5°N 46.6°W, which is just over 1,000 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

It had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 22 miles per hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm will strengthen into a hurricane.

He said down the road, the only land it is expected to impact would potentially be the island of Bermuda.

However, Osterberg noted that it is very difficult for a storm to make a direct impact on Bermuda.

He said meteorologists are in a watch-and-wait pattern for the storm, but added that by 2 a.m. on Monday, it will be far off the eastern coast of the United States as it begins turning toward the north.

What they're saying:

"This is going to be one of those storms that gets a name, but more than likely, isn’t going to bother anybody," Ostberg explained. "We’ll watch it but all the computer models pretty much say the same thing- it’s moving out to sea and to the north."

The Source: This story was written based on Dave Osterberg's forecast and information from the National Hurricane Center. . 

