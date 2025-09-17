Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms in Atlantic and is predicted to become a hurricane
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed in the Central Atlantic on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
As of 11 a.m., it was located at 17.5°N 46.6°W, which is just over 1,000 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.
It had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 22 miles per hour.
FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the storm will strengthen into a hurricane.
He said down the road, the only land it is expected to impact would potentially be the island of Bermuda.
However, Osterberg noted that it is very difficult for a storm to make a direct impact on Bermuda.
He said meteorologists are in a watch-and-wait pattern for the storm, but added that by 2 a.m. on Monday, it will be far off the eastern coast of the United States as it begins turning toward the north.
What they're saying:
"This is going to be one of those storms that gets a name, but more than likely, isn’t going to bother anybody," Ostberg explained. "We’ll watch it but all the computer models pretty much say the same thing- it’s moving out to sea and to the north."
The Source: This story was written based on Dave Osterberg's forecast and information from the National Hurricane Center. .