Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens, expected to hit Florida as major hurricane

Tropical Storm Idalia is gaining strength and is forecast to become a major hurricane ahead of making landfall in Florida.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Tropical Storm Idalia had wind speeds of 65 miles an hour. It was at 20.1 degrees longitude and 85.2 degrees latitude and was moving north at seven miles an hour.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it is sitting in one of the warmest, deepest areas in the Caribbean that is known as a place where storms can strengthen.

Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday morning.

He says there is still a bit of wind shear, which will keep the storm from rapidly intensifying for now. However, once it gets into the Gulf of Mexico, he expects it to intensify quickly until it makes landfall.

As of Monday morning, it looked like landfall would be in the Big Bend area, near Cedar Key as a major hurricane, which is a category 3 or higher.

Osterberg expects the Bay Area to begin seeing bands of rain from Tropical Storm Idalia on Tuesday night with the storm passing to the west around 2 or 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend area.

Strong winds could lead to power outages as well as storm surge and coastal flooding, especially during periods of high tide. The full moon midweek will not help.

Communities across the Bay Area have begun making sandbags available to residents.

According to Osterberg, a 4-7 foot storm surge is expected in Tampa Bay late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. He added that one of the highest tides of the year is also taking place early Wednesday morning.

As of Sunday evening, a hurricane watch was issued for the Gulf Coast of Florida from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for Florida's west coast ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

Osterberg says if you live in an area that has flooded in the past from storms coming in from the west, it’s crucial to pay attention to the storm’s forecast.

A storm surge watch has also been issued for the Gulf Coast from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Voluntary evacuations are in place in Hernando County for all communities west of US 19. County officials are those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes need to prepare. Hernando County will open shelters Monday afternoon in its schools, which is why classes have been canceled.

While no evacuation order has been issued for Pinellas County, residents can find their zone here.

State of Emergency

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties, including the Tampa Bay Area, "out of an abundance of caution."

The state of emergency was issued to the following counties:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

School Closures

Citrus County

On Monday, August 28, the County will operate on a half-day schedule. All schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All after-school programs and extra-curricular activities have been canceled beginning Monday afternoon until further notice.

Hernando County

All schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed and classes canceled Tuesday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 30. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday August 31 unless otherwise notified. Campuses will be open and classes remain as scheduled for Monday, August 27.