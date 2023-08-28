Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Idalia: Tampa International Airport to close ahead of storm

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News

Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial operations ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

It will close beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain closed until it can assess any damages later in the week.

According to airport officials, the closure will allow the airport and its partners to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft before Tropical Storm Idalia’s expected landfall early Wednesday as a potential major hurricane.

Some cargo and private aircraft operations could continue overnight, but all air traffic will end by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. 

The airport, including the main terminal and airsides, will be closed to all visitors and is not equipped to function as a shelter.

Airport authorities anticipate reopening Thursday morning to assess damage after the storm passes. 