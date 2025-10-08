Tropical Storm Jerry continues to strengthen over Atlantic

The Brief Tropical Storm Jerry is expected to become a hurricane on Thursday as it approaches the Leeward Islands. Jerry is expected to take a northern turn away from the United States thanks to a low pressure system traveling up the eastern seaboard. That same low pressure system is expected to lower humidity levels across the Bay Area over the weekend.



Tropical Storm Jerry is gaining strength and is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday as it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the Atlantic on Tuesday after first being designated as Invest 95L.

As of 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Jerry was located at 13.3°N 50.7°W., which is less than 900 miles to the east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

It had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 23 miles per hour.

That general motion is forecast to continue with a decrease in forward speed over the next few days, followed by a turn to the north-northwest and north on Friday.

Will Tropical Storm Jerry hit Florida?

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says a low-pressure system forming off the coast of Florida that is expected to move up the eastern seaboard is largely responsible for Jerry’s turn to the north.

Tropical Storm Watches

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for several islands, including Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, as well as St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, St. Barthelemy, St. Martin, Sint Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, Guadeloupe and the adjacent islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of the northern Leeward Islands within the watch area by late Thursday and Friday.

What's next:

On Thursday, Jerry is expected to dump 2–4 inches of rain across the Leeward Islands, which will increase the risk of flash flooding, particularly in high-elevation areas.

That same pressure system that is pushing Jerry out to sea is expected to pull back a north wind moving through Florida, knocking down our humidity.