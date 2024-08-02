Tropical Storm Watches, Warnings issued for parts of Florida ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 4

Invest 97L is now Potential Tropical Cyclone Four and portions of Florida are under a Tropical Storm Watch of Warning.

As of 11 a.m. on Friday, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located at 20.9 latitude and 76.6 longitude, which is about 420 miles SE of Key West.

It has maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and was moving west-northwest at 16 miles an hour.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Florida can expect to see tropical storm conditions beginning on Saturday night from Potential Tropical Cyclone Four.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued in Southwest Florida from East Cape Sable to Bonita Beach.

Tropical storm conditions are also possible in the Florida Keys on Saturday and along Florida’s west coast north of Bonita Beach to Aripeka on Saturday night and into Sunday, where a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The National Hurricane Center says coastal flooding is possible along Florida’s west coast throughout the weekend.

Several Bay Area municipalities have opened sandbag locations ahead of the storm and Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

