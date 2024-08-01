Governor DeSantis declares state of emergency, sand bag locations begin opening ahead of Invest 97L

As Invest 97L works its way closer to Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s potential landfall.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Nash Rhodes, Invest 97L, which was over Hispaniola on Thursday as a tropical wave, has a 70 percent chance of formation within the next week.

While it is too soon to accurately predict the storm’s intensity and track, the governor’s declaration stated that there is a significant threat of heavy rainfall over most of the state with the possibility of at least 12 inches of rainfall over the next seven days.

Florida is expected to get at least a foot of rain over the next seven days.

Rhodes says that the way Invest 97L interacts with Cuba’s terrain (or lack there of) will have big implications on how strong it gets and which direction it will go.

The counties included in DeSantis’ state of emergency include Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Escambia, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hernando, Hillsborough, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Monroe, Nassau, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington counties.

FOX 13 Meteorologists say it's too early to predict where Invest 97L will go as of Thursday evening.

To help residents prepare for potential flooding, Hillsborough County is offering sandbags at four locations on Friday and Saturday.

The sandbags will be available to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the following four locations.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

FOX 13 Meteorologists say Invest 97L has a 70 percent chance of developing over the next week.

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.

Edward Medard Conservation Park, E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, Ed Radice Sports Complex, and Larry Sanders Sports Complex will be closed to the public during sandbag operations.

The city of Tampa is also offering sandbags to residents on Friday and Saturday at the following locations:

Himes Avenue Complex, located at 4501 South Himes Avenue

Al Barnes Park, located at 2902 North 32nd Street

Al Lopez Park, located at 4810 North Himes Avenue

Tampa sandbag sites will be open only to seniors and individuals with disabilities on Friday, August 2, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The sandbag locations are open to everyone from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Each household can take up to 10 sandbags, with new sandbag-filling machines on hand to make the process easier.

If Invest 97L becomes a named storm, it will be called Debby.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter