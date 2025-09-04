Tropical wave expected to develop soon as it moves over warmer water: NHC

The Brief A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has an 80% chance of development in the next seven days. FOX 13 meteorologists say a weaker system would likely track farther west while a quickly organizing tropical storm or hurricane would likely be steered north quickly. The next name on our 2025 storm naming list is Gabrielle.



The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic should develop late this week or this weekend as it heads west.

According to the NHC, the disturbance has a 40% chance of development in the next two days and an 80% chance in the next seven days.

The wave is producing showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands while slowly moving west-northwest at 5–10 mph.

FOX 13 meteorologists say a weaker system would likely track farther west while a quickly organizing tropical storm or hurricane would likely be steered north quickly.

Forecasters say it will eventually track into a more favorable environment with warmer sea surface temperatures as it nears the Leeward Islands.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the wave will be worth watching as it likely develops in the coming days, but the long-term track is still unclear.

"This is all seven to 10 days from now, so nothing to be concerned about," Osterberg said.

The next name on our 2025 storm naming list is Gabrielle.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.