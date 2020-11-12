Tropical wave in Caribbean has high chance of developing: NHC

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:24 AM EST until SAT 2:42 AM EST, Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 12:16 PM EST, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:50 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:19 AM EST until SAT 10:25 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hardee County, Hillsborough County
Flood Warning
from THU 1:15 AM EST until THU 4:15 AM EST, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 9:30 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Tropical wave in Caribbean has high chance of developing: NHC

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News
article

Tropical wave in central Caribbean Sea. (Photo courtesy: NOAA)

TAMPA, Fla. - As Eta makes its wave past Tampa Bay and Theta moves away from the U.S., forecasters are keeping an eye on a tropical wave as the record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season continues.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical wave has a 90% chance of forming within the next three days, as of its Thursday morning update. It is currently located in the center of the Caribbean Sea and slowly moving west.

In the next day or so, NHC forecasters say it will bring heavy rainfall along with possible flash flooding to the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of Hispaniola. 

Iota would be its name. If it forms, it will be the 30th named storm of the season.

Eta was the 28th named storm of a busy Atlantic hurricane season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. And late Monday, it was followed by the 29th storm, Theta, located far out in the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles (kilometers) from the Azores.