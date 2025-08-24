Trump Administration Orders Review of African American Museum Exhibits, Sparking Pushback

The Brief President Trump announced reviews of African American exhibits at the Smithsonian and other museums nationwide. The administration says the effort is to ensure a "positive view of America," but critics argue it’s an attempt to whitewash history. Local museum leaders in St. Pete say they won’t shy away from telling the full story of slavery, civil rights, and Black excellence.



What we know:

President Trump and the White House announced this past week that African American exhibits at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History and other museums nationwide will undergo internal reviews.

The administration said the reviews are intended to ensure exhibits present what the president described as a "fair, not woke" view of America. Trump also posted on Truth social media criticizing current exhibits, saying they focus too much on "how horrible our country is" instead of achievements.

The Pushback:

Critics say the reviews amount to rewriting history. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History — the group that founded Black History Month — called the plan "an effort to whitewash history," and vowed to fight against it.

Locally, the Woodson African American History Museum in St. Petersburg is also facing pressure over its "Black History Matters" mural, which has drawn scrutiny from the Florida Department of Transportation.

Executive Director Terri Lipsey-Scott said the museum has no intention of removing hard truths from its storytelling. Our story began with slavery. "We can’t tell the story without its beginning," Lipsey-Scott said. "It will not be erased, it will not be eliminated, but it will be elevated."

Why it Matters:

The debate comes as the U.S. approaches its 250th birthday celebration next year, a moment when museums across the nation are expected to play a major role in reflecting on the country’s history.

The Woodson Museum says its mission is to highlight both the struggles and the accomplishments of African Americans, with new exhibits like Harriet Tubman: The Beacon of Hope meant to inspire as well as educate.