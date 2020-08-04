Trump encourages Floridians to vote by mail, despite criticizing mail-in voting

article

President Trump has made headlines in recent weeks for his criticisms of mail-in voting, saying it would cause fraudulent votes to be cast.

But that apparently doesn't apply to Florida.

Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon to encourage all Floridians to request a ballot and vote by mail.

"Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True," Trump tweeted. "Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up."

But just last week, his message on the social media platform was quite different, speculating that there would be widespread election fraud if mail-in voting was allowed.

On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation to mail all of his state's active voters ballots ahead of the November election -- a move the president criticized and promised to block with a lawsuit.

At a press conference the same day, Trump said that he planned to file a lawsuit against Nevada as early as Tuesday. He called universal mail ballots a disgrace and said they would be a great embarrassment to the United States.

He took aim at a provision that expands who can collect and return ballots, which he said enabled individuals to “take thousands of ballots, put them together and just dump them down on somebody’s desk after a certain period of time.”

He also targeted the provision that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted up to a week later could create a circumstance where the race couldn't be called in a timely manner.

"You’ll never know who won that state," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.