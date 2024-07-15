Trump rally shooting: Secret Service director expected at House Oversight Committee hearing next week

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump, the chair of the House Oversight committee announced that there will be a hearing next Monday, July 22, featuring the director of the Secret Service.

We've also learned that while the weapon was purchased over a decade ago by the shooter's father, it appears the bullets were purchased the morning of the rally.

Video taken by horrified onlookers shows Thomas Crooks on the roof of a building, 400 feet from the podium where Former President Trump stood.

The shooting would happen moments later, shocking former Secret Service agent Joe LaSorsa.

"The better way to have handled it would have been to have an agent or a police officer on that roof to ensure that there was no breach and no one accessing the roof," he said.

Former agent Cheryl Tyler, who guarded presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, says there are often two levels of security at outdoor rallies.

One is the secured zone, which is often filled with attendees and media. Then there is the area outside where this shooter was.

Word that attendees were yelling to law enforcement about the shooter's presence only adds to the questions Secret Service director Kim Cheatle will face at next week's congressional hearing.

"I'm listening and hearing sounds," said Tyler. "I'm looking for things, but my eye and my mind is there to make sure that person is protected. And I respond if there is a problem."

As the Secret Service begins its internal review ordered by President Biden, the FBI is examining the life of Thomas Crooks.

He's a community college graduate, reportedly described as quiet, conservative and, critically, a member of a rifle club.

"I want to look at what this person has written, what this person had searched," said former FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald. "That is a window to the soul. And from both the behavioral and the language perspective, we can learn so much about this person."

Though some supporters of the former president have accused his opponents of inciting the shooting with their own rhetoric, Fitzgerald says it's futile at this point to guess at the motive or what drove the shooter.

Sometimes, intentions are clear, like when John Wilkes Booth tried to avenge the South by killing Lincoln.

Ronald Reagan's shooter was trying to impress a celebrity. Other times, like the Las Vegas mass shooting, motives are elusive.

"It's just the act itself," said Fitzgerald. "And what they want is, "fame without work."

