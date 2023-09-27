108-year-old Turner Bungalow reopens to public in Pinellas County

After three years of restoration, a historic home in Pinellas County has now been reopened.

County leaders helped Heritage Village and the Parks and Conservation Resource Department cut the ribbon on the 108-year-old Turner Bungalow Wednesday afternoon.

"We pride ourselves in taking it back to that authentic 1915 look," Monica Drake, operations manager at Heritage Village, said. "It’s a true labor of love. You have to be really dedicated to wanting to preserve things to that authentic character."

Heritage Village, a living history museum in Pinellas County, moved the home from its original location in Clearwater to Heritage Village in Largo in 2014.

"This is a really unique acquisition for us because, usually, we either get the house or the contents of a house or a family member, but not both," Drake said. "So, this really is a unique glimpse into Florida history from one family's point of view through their own material culture, and some of those things range from furniture, toys and games, curios, decorative items, and even more intimate items like books and letters and photographs."

Geraldine Turner, a professor at St. Petersburg College, grew up in the home and left it and about 5,000 items to the county in her will. She also left $100,000 to move the home from Clearwater to Heritage Village.

"She gave back and dedicated a lot of time to the community, and then in her will, she bequeathed the house and also the contents to Heritage Village so that the rest of the community could really enjoy this piece of local history forever," Drake said.

Drake said most of the home is in its original form, and pieces of the architecture that they couldn’t keep, they replicated.

"The bungalow is also a fantastic example of Florida vernacular architecture with elements that respond to Florida's humid subtropical climate, which we are experiencing today, such as the large front porch and back porches, steep roof overhang, elevated crawlspace and high ceilings with large windows to allow heat to rise above the living space," Drake said.

The restoration of the home included the floor, ceiling, walls, windows and other architectural elements.

"As the Board of County Commissioners, we recognize the importance of preserving unique and historic assets like Heritage Village," Pinellas County Commissioner Charlie Justice said. "We want this so future generations can understand and learn from the generations before. Our history is our story, and sites like this tell our story to current and future generations."

Commissioners Brian Scott and Chris Latvala were also at the ribbon cutting.

The exhibit in the home is temporary. Heritage Village hopes to open the permanent exhibit in the fall of 2024, or early 2025, Drake said.

The Turner Bungalow is currently open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.