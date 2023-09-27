2 injured in shooting at Largo auto repair shop: Police

article

Largo police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at a Largo auto repair shop.

Police say they responded to an active shooting call at Stout’s Auto Service, located at 1801 S Belcher Road Thursday morning.

According to the Largo Police Department, two people were injured, but the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Few details have been released, but as of 12:35 p.m., investigators say it is still an active scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.