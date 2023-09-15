Twin babies discharged from NICU during Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month

Tampa Bay area parents welcomed home their twin babies for the first time after they were born prematurely and spent six months at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Charlotte and her twin brother Jett wore matching shirts on Thursday as they were discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit to go home with their parents, Chelsea and Joshua Franco.

The twins are showing doctors how far they've come over the last few months.

On March 11, the twins were born in a Brandon hospital at just 23 weeks and five days old, their parents said.

"With Jett, he was a sick baby. You know, unfortunately, they both were one pound. But Jett was a little bit sicker at birth, so he needed more care," said father Joshua Franco.

The babies spent the next six months in the NICU, receiving care around the clock.

"One minute you're fine. The next you just you're crushed by whatever news you receive. And for us, it was tough," said Joshua. "You just have to take it day by day."

Both babies were one pound when they were born. Courtesy: Joshua and Chelsea Franco

The Franco family’s neonatologist at the hospital, Dr. Lilly Chang, said Jett had to have a special cardiology surgery.

"He also had difficulties with feeding. So, he ended up having what we call a gastrostomy tube in place to help him with feeds until he can take it all by himself," said Chang. "They both had breathing tubes and machines, mechanical ventilators, to help them breathe."

The Francos said they had to take it day by day.

"I think once they were both off of respiratory support was when at least my clarity and probably for dad too, and we were just like, okay, wow, we can finally breathe, you know?" said mother Chelsea Franco.

This week, the twins showed doctors how far they've come.

The Francos are happy to be able to take their babies home. Courtesy: Joshua and Chelsea Franco

"We love to see the babies get better and go home and whatever little part we have to do to help with that, as is the best part of the job," said Chang.

Jett was released on his six-month birthday on Monday, and Charlotte reunited with her parents Thursday. Now they are spending time with their older brother Maverick, who turns two years old very soon.

"Actually having them here at home, he loves to be around them and give them kisses and tend to them when they're crying," said Chelsea. "It warms my heart completely to all be together under one roof."

The twins are now with their older brother, Maverick. Courtesy: Joshua and Chelsea Franco

After being apart for so long, the family of five is now complete.

"Lots of hugs and cuddles and kisses and lots of pictures. Yeah, we'll get them outside, go for a walk, get some sunlight, enjoy the outside world," the Francos shared.

September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month. The Francos said it’s a scary experience, but it’s important to advocate for your baby from day one.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital said it’s holding a NICU read-a-thon this week.