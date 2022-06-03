Two license-free fishing weekends ahead in Florida

article

Although this weekend may not offer the best fishing conditions, anglers here in Florida can take advantage of two license-free fishing weekends this month: June 4-5 for saltwater and June 11-12 for freshwater.

Both Florida residents and visitors can take part in this license-free weekends as long as they follow the normal size and limit restrictions.

"It's a really great opportunity for people new to fishing to get out and try it out," said Michelle Kerr with Florida Fish and Wildlife. "Take a friend out that might not have a license yet but is thinking about getting one."

If you do become interested in getting an annual license for fresh or saltwater fishing, they're $17 for residents and $47 for non-residents.

READ: Destructive grasshoppers invading Bay Area gardens

Advertisement

For more information on fishing in the Sunshine State, visit MyFWC.com/Fishing.