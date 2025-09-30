Two people found dead in Tampa Tuesday afternoon

The Brief Tampa police were called to the 2400 block of W Texas Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. They found the bodies of a man and a woman. Investigators said there is no ongoing threat to the community.



Tampa police are investigating the deaths of two people.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of W Texas Avenue around 1 p.m. where they found the bodies of a man and a woman.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives are continuing to gather evidence to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.