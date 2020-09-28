Two people shot in Tampa Sunday evening, one fatally

Police responding to a Tampa shooting Sunday evening instead found themselves diverted to another, more deadly scene.

It was just before 8 p.m. when officers were headed to a shooting along Hanna Avenue. But when a call came in about two people shot in the area of Powhatan Avenue E and 20th Street N, they headed there instead.

They found one person with a gunshot wound to the chest, who later died. A second person was shot in the leg.

Police did not identify either person or provide any more details.

The investigation continues.