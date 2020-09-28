Police unsure if three overnight Tampa shooting scenes are related
Tampa police are investigating a string of shootings at three different locations overnight.
The first scene was on east Hillsborough Avenue. A shooting was reported at a shopping plaza just before 8 p.m. Police found bullet holes in businesses and shattered glass on the ground.
A few minutes later, shots were fired near North 43rd Street. Several vehicles were damaged there.
Just before 11 p.m., a third shooting occurred on North 34th Street. Police found a man shot in the back but he’s expected to be OK.
Witnesses say they saw someone firing from a dark-colored sedan.
It's not clear if the shootings are connected.
No arrests have been made.