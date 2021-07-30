Double fatal crash involving children under investigation in St. Petersburg

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Tyrone Square Blvd. N. and Norfolk St. N.

Police say two people died in the crash and multiple victims, including children, were taken to the hospital. However, officers have not said if the two people who died in the crash were adults or children.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the SPPD non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

