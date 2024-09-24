Expand / Collapse search
U-Haul offering 30 days free self-storage ahead of Helene

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 24, 2024 7:24pm EDT
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - U-Haul will be offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable container use for those in the path of Helene, which is expected to become a hurricane. 

Helene is forecasted to bring life-threatening storm surges, heavy rain and damaging winds as it gets closer to making landfall off of Florida's Big Bend. Ahead of the storm, 19 U-Haul companies have made more than 240 facilities available across Florida, Georgia and Alabama to offer a month of free storage services. 

Officials with the company said it's to allow those making hurricane preparations access to the disaster relief program. 

The following U-Haul stores in the Tampa Bay area are participating: 

  • U-Haul Co. of Clearwater – This includes 18 stores in Clearwater, Largo, New Port Richey, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park, Port Richey, Seminole and St. Petersburg. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (727) 288-9919. 
  • U-Haul Co. of East Tampa / Lakeland – This includes six stores in Brandon, Lake Wales, Lakeland, Tampa and Thonotosassa. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (813) 655-4434. 
  • U-Haul Co. of Gainesville – This includes 15 stores in Brooksville, Eustis, Gainesville, Hudson, Leesburg, Ocala and Spring Hill. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (352) 377-7311. 
  • U-Haul Co. of West Orlando – This includes eight stores Clermont, Haines City, Kissimmee, Ococee and Orlando. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (407) 240-9982. 
  • U-Haul Co. of West Tampa – This includes 13 stores in Odessa, Oldsmar and Tampa. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (813) 247-5016. 
  • U-Haul Co. of Western Florida – This includes 13 stores in Bradenton, Fort Myers, Naples, North Fort Myers, North Port, Palmetto, Port Charlotte, Sarasota and Sebring. To arrange 30 days of free storage, call (941) 359-2413. 

For more information, contact your nearest U-Haul office. 

