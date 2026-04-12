U.S. to Blockade Strait of Hormuz After Ceasefire Talks with Iran Stall

The Brief Following the breakdown of weekend ceasefire talks led by Vice President JD Vance, President Trump has ordered a U.S. naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning. The blockade is targeted specifically at ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, a retaliatory move against Iran's ongoing choke hold on the critical waterway. The escalating standoff over the strait, which handles roughly 20% of the world's oil, could further squeeze global supply and raise domestic gasoline prices.



U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that the United States military will initiate a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The blockade is specifically designed to stop vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports; the U.S. military clarified it will not impede vessels heading to and from non-Iranian destinations.

What we know:

The move is a direct retaliation against Tehran.

Despite a recent ceasefire agreement, which the U.S. stated was contingent on Iran allowing all ships to pass freely, Iran has actively maintained control of the strait.

Tehran is currently restricting passage for most global shipping, only allowing its own tankers, ships tied to nations the regime wants to conduct business with, or vessels willing to pay reported tolls of $2 million to pass through the bottleneck.

"We’re putting on a complete blockade," President Trump announced. "We’re not going to let Iran sell oil to people they like and not people they don't like. It’s going to be all or none, and that’s the way it is."

A Shifting Strategy

The backstory:

The implementation of a naval blockade marks a significant pivot in the administration's military and diplomatic strategy, which has evolved considerably over the last six weeks of the conflict.

Near the onset of U.S.-led attacks on March 2nd, President Trump projected the conflict would last four to five weeks, posting that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender." In response to the initial strikes, Iran asserted operational control over the Strait of Hormuz—leverage it did not previously possess.

By early March, the administration's stance was that the U.S. military would forcibly keep the strait open. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated at the time: "As soon as it's reasonable to do it, we'll escort ships through the straits and get the energy moving again."

However, those military escorts did not materialize, and allied nations did not step in to secure the waterway.

Read: Iran war latest: US blockade of Iranian ports and coasts begins Monday, CENTCOM confirms

The administration subsequently shifted from demanding unconditional surrender to entering a negotiated two-week ceasefire in an attempt to strike a broader diplomatic deal.

On Saturday, Vice President JD Vance confirmed that those negotiations had officially failed, stating, "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement."

Following the collapse of the talks, the President authorized the blockade.

Why you should care:

The economic fallout of this geopolitical standoff may be felt directly at American gas pumps.

Under normal circumstances, roughly 20% of the entire world's oil supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the United States imports very little of that specific oil, crude oil is priced on a global commodity market heavily dictated by worldwide supply and demand.

With Iran already restricting most tankers, and the U.S. now moving to cut off Iran's shipping entirely, the global oil supply is facing a significant reduction.

This bottleneck is driving up the cost of crude, which in turn raises the price of gasoline across the board for U.S. consumers.

President Trump has acknowledged that the resulting price hikes, which he previously categorized as temporary, may persist.

When asked during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures if gas prices would drop before the upcoming midterm elections, the President responded: "I hope so. I think so. It could be. The same or even a little bit higher."

By the numbers:

10:00 a.m. : Eastern Time on Monday when CENTCOM will officially begin the U.S. naval blockade.

20% : The approximate amount of the world's total oil supply that normally flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

$2 Million: The estimated toll Iran is reportedly charging certain vessels for passage through the strait.

What's next:

A resolution to the conflict hinges on two highly complex factors with an indefinite timeline.

First, a new agreement regarding freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be reached.

Second, the U.S. demands Iran relinquish its nuclear pursuits.

On Sunday, President Trump said that his primary reason for initiating the attacks was to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The administration has drawn a red line on Iran's nuclear ambitions, indicating that the blockade and economic pressure campaign will continue until those concessions are secured.