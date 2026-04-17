U.S. Coast Guard seizes over 3.8K pounds of cocaine after operations in international waters

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The Brief The U.S. Coast Guard seized more than 3.8K pounds of cocaine following two interceptions of U.S.-bound illegal narcotics, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said the seized narcotics were strong enough to kill 1.2 million Americans. The drugs were offloaded at Base Miami Beach.



The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tampa’s crew offloaded around 3,825 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $28.7 million dollars on Thursday at Base Miami Beach.

The seized cocaine was the result of two separate interceptions in internation waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean through Operation Pacific Viper, according to the Coast Guard.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

According to the Coast Guard, the amount of cocaine seized was enough to kill more than 1.4 million Americans.

What they're saying:

"This crew's performance over the last 74 days has been nothing short of phenomenal," said Commander Joshua DiPietro, commanding officer of Tampa.

"From qualifying several pilots, tie-downs, landing safety officers, and helicopter control officers for aviation operations at the start of the patrol to seizing nearly $45 million in illicit narcotics, their teamwork during complex operations was truly impressive," Commander DiPietro said. "They met every challenge head-on, working seamlessly with our partner agencies and international allies to disrupt transnational criminal organizations."

The crews and teams involved in the operations included:

USCGC Tampa (WMEC 902)

Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron

Joint Interagency Task Force South

Coast Guard Southeast District watch standers

Coast Guard Southwest District watch standers

Why you should care:

The Coast Guard said efforts like these are a critical component of the broader U.S. strategy to combat narco-terrorism and dismantle transnational criminal organizations.

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard

80% of interdictions of U.S.-bound drugs occur at sea, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Cutter Tampa

The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa is a 270-foot medium endurance cutter home ported in Portsmouth, Virginia under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command.