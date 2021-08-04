Expand / Collapse search

U.S. Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in Tampa homicide

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Marshals arrested Johnnie Williams, 51, after they say he acted as a lookout for Marquis Walter when he shot a man multiple times on July 5, 2021.

Walter was arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 14 on first-degree murder charges. 

Police say the victim was walking to his vehicle at 3rd Ave near 17th St. when he was shot. Officers responding to the scene provided first-aid, but the victim later died at a nearby hospital. 

According to the Tampa Police Department, surveillance video helped detectives identify Walter and William as suspects. 

