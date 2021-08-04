U.S. Marshals arrest 2nd suspect in Tampa homicide

U.S. Marshals arrested Johnnie Williams, 51, after they say he acted as a lookout for Marquis Walter when he shot a man multiple times on July 5, 2021.

Walter was arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 14 on first-degree murder charges.

Police say the victim was walking to his vehicle at 3rd Ave near 17th St. when he was shot. Officers responding to the scene provided first-aid, but the victim later died at a nearby hospital.

According to the Tampa Police Department, surveillance video helped detectives identify Walter and William as suspects.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app