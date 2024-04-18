Uber releases its top 10 most ‘forgetful’ cities: Here’s where Tampa ranks

If you’ve ever left anything behind in an Uber vehicle, you’re not alone. Tampa is among the rideshare company’s top ten most ‘forgetful’ cities and what's being left behind may be surprising.

According to Uber, Tampa is the 8th most forgetful city in the country, with Miami coming in at No. 1 and Austin ranking No. 10.

While it may not be that unusual to leave behind a sweater or an umbrella, Uber says passengers have forgotten everything from a frontal toupee to a turtle to a paternity test.

Uber says the most forgetful day of the year is January 21 and the majority of items left behind are red with the lion’s share of people reporting lost items between 9 and 10 p.m.

The top 10 most forgetful cities

Miami Los Angeles Atlanta Houston Dallas Orlando Phoenix Tampa Bay Denver Austin

Ten most commonly forgotten items

Clothing Luggage Headphones Wallet Jewelry Phone Camera Tablet or book Laptop Vape

Top 50 most unusual reported lost items

Frontal hair toupee Hot sauce and a breathalyzer I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed Two containers with spiders in them A Beyoncé fold up fan A tray of meat pie Ceramic cat Jar of oysters A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog Small rat skeleton prop Candle that says ‘See you in court’ A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it) Gray tub of surgical implants Police-grade handcuffs My live pet animal turtle Waist beads and a burrito steamer I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need. My girlfriend’s pregnant pills Small box containing a gnome. Standup paddleboard paddle Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it. A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center My robot Benihana garlic butter Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine A panic button A spear and a furry fox tail Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!! Fart sensor Bravo Con wristband A #bestdayever foam sign 3 feathers Fake butt Poster of Hillary Clinton Panty liner and 1000 bucks. That’s all I can remember Some lotion or my thong Meditation crystals Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo Cardboard cut out panda Street sign saying ‘She’s drunk’ and a picture frame My father’s beard softener Big sentimental carrying jug Paternity test WWE championship belt Harry Potter wand engraved with name ‘Alexander’ Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says ‘Spanky Fest’ on it I might have left my garden fence in the trunk. Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me I lost my wizard woman Three Japanese ceramic decorative cats – one gold, one black and one pink. All fist-sized.

Top 20 reported forgotten food items

Leftovers from Pizzeria Portofino. Soooo expensive. A whole smoked pork belly Cooler with meat I left the ice cream cones in your car and was worried about it melting and making a mess A nice cheese. Feel free to keep! A pan of chicken spaghetti Bucket of cookies Benihana garlic butter Mason jar with cilantro Church cookies in the trunk Green lettuce in a jar in your car Fly [expletive] burrito Side of salmon Tomatoes (Don’t need ‘em back, just a heads up so they don’t cook in your car!) A tray of meat pie I left my pizza in your car! I can’t believe I left it! Bowl of meat is in your car! And i need it I left some pasta in the back by accident. Feel free to have it! It was so yummy and I didn’t eat out of the plate. Thanks again! Jar of oysters Small container of valuable honey

Peak days to lose specific items

People are most likely to forget luggage on Mondays.

People are most likely to forget headphones on Tuesdays.

People are most likely to forget wallets on Wednesdays.

People are most likely to forget jewelry on Thursdays.

People are most likely to forget phones on Fridays.

People are most likely to forget vapes on Saturdays.

People are most likely to forget clothing on Sundays.

Uber says its also noticing a trend of more people leaving behind their crystals, keys to Mini-Coopers, wifi hotspots and mobile routers and skateboards.

If you left something behind in an Uber, click here to learn how to get your lost items back.

