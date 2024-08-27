Ultraviolet tattoos making 'ink-credible' artistry in Bay Area

A local tattoo artist at DC Society Ink in Tampa is doing things a little differently, doing designs in ultraviolet ink that only shows up in certain lightings; it’s a trend people are getting creative with.

Accents and symbols, lucky numbers, and lightning bolts… glowing in the dark, but to the naked eye, they don’t exist.

"It's something that I know is always going to be there and normally no one that can see it but the UV light," said customer Borna Hatami Payrow. "I might add it to my room, add a little ambiance here and there to show people my cool tattoos."

"Why I incorporated the UV into [my tattoo] is just something different. I wanted to add lighting into it to make it unique. I haven’t been out with it yet, so no one has seen it yet!" said another customer, Osceola Fossa.

It’s a fun trend for self-expression, that’s just for you – and the occasional black-light event.

"In Ybor I can go have a good time, I don’t know if there are any UV clubs, or raves," said Payrow.

Julia Penza has been an artist all her life and only started tattooing a few years ago, but is already known in the Tampa Bay area. She says adding UV art to her designs has caught on with her clients.

"I was an art teacher, but I was forced to close it during coronavirus. So I decided just to try this. I never dreamed to be a tattoo artist. I just wanted to get new skills and now I’m here," said Penza. "I don’t use it a lot because people don’t really know about UV ink… I think it’s unusual and very creative for people that don’t want to show their tattoo… it's perfect to have a tattoo that doesn’t show!"

"I won’t go to anyone else because of her work. She is amazing. Especially since she has only been tattooing for 3 or 4 years now. She can take a piece and duplicate exactly what it is," said Fossa.

The ink is made with fluorescent dyes. Some tattoo artists are hesitant to do them because it can cause irritations or skin reactions in some people. But Penza says she hasn’t had anyone experience any side effects.

