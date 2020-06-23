Universal Orlando announces layoffs following coronavirus shutdown

article

Universal Orlando has announced an undisclosed number of layoffs following the coronavirus shutdown that ran from late March to early June.

During that time, Universal reduced many full-time employees' salaries by 20% and furloughed several part-time workers.

"We are working to structure and strengthen our business for the future in anticipation of the tourism industry taking time to fully recover," Universal spokesman Tom Schroder said Tuesday night. "In that regard, we have already taken important steps such as adjusting budgets and implementing salary reductions and furloughs."

Schroder said the cuts have occurred in the Parks & Resorts workforce across multiple locations and business units, adding that "the decision was not made lightly but was necessary to prepare us for the future."

According to Schroder, Universal is including severance pay, subsidized health benefits, and professional reemployment assistance fo those affected.

"We continue to have long-term confidence in our business and our industry and remain excited about all of the projects we have been working toward," Schroder added.