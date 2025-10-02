University Area’s Harvest Hope Park renovations complete
TAMPA - Harvest Hope Park, located in the center of the University Area, unveiled a new turf sports field this morning.
Harvest Hope Park is a 7-acre community space open to the public. The park previously had a grass field, but over time the grass was reduced to dirt. University Area Community Development Corporation knew it was time for renovations.
With funding from a Hillsborough County grant, University Area CDC made this project possible. Hillsborough County Commissioner, Gwen Myers said, "I’m glad to say that Hillsborough County contributed over $300,000 towards this project."
The brand-new sports field is made up of 23,000 square feet of artificial turf. Other improvements to the park include new landscaping, expanded irrigation, and a picnic pavilion.
The University Area CDC has been serving at-risk neighborhoods for 27 years. They believe Harvest Park and its latest improvements will be a huge asset to the University Area community.
They also have a program called "Get Moving", which promotes neighborhood sustainability through healthy activities like team sports.
