University Area’s Harvest Hope Park renovations complete

The Brief Harvest Hope Park in Tampa hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of park improvements. These improvements include an artificial turf field, new landscaping, expanded irrigation, and a picnic pavilion. The new turf is possible with federal funding from Hillsborough County.



Harvest Hope Park, located in the center of the University Area, unveiled a new turf sports field this morning.

Harvest Hope Park is a 7-acre community space open to the public. The park previously had a grass field, but over time the grass was reduced to dirt. University Area Community Development Corporation knew it was time for renovations.

With funding from a Hillsborough County grant, University Area CDC made this project possible. Hillsborough County Commissioner, Gwen Myers said, "I’m glad to say that Hillsborough County contributed over $300,000 towards this project."

The brand-new sports field is made up of 23,000 square feet of artificial turf. Other improvements to the park include new landscaping, expanded irrigation, and a picnic pavilion.

The University Area CDC has been serving at-risk neighborhoods for 27 years. They believe Harvest Park and its latest improvements will be a huge asset to the University Area community.

They also have a program called "Get Moving", which promotes neighborhood sustainability through healthy activities like team sports.

