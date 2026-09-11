University of Florida brings back banned gator bait tradition

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The Brief University of Florida football fans welcomed the return of the controversial "gator bait" chant during Saturday's season opener. School President Stuart Bell reinstated the cheer six years after it was banned over historic racist imagery. Former leadership eliminated the chant in 2020 following national race reckonings and concerns over 19th-century anti-Black depictions.



The University of Florida brought back its "gator bait" cheer Saturday night during its season-opening football game against Florida Atlantic University.

University of Florida Tradition

What we know:

It returned to the Swamp early in the first quarter against Florida Atlantic — and was welcomed with a raucous reception. It was far from a surprise because clips of Florida’s band practicing the accompanying tune were shared on social media this week.

University President Stuart Bell hinted at bringing back the tradition in June, stating that traditions matter to the campus community.

Stadium crowds gave the chant a loud reception, following social media clips recorded earlier in the week that showed the campus band practicing the musical cue.

Gator Bait History

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if any anti-racism groups or campus student organizations plan to protest the cheer's return.

School leaders have not stated whether any modifications were made to the chant's official arrangement or presentation.

Previous Campus Decisions

The backstory:

Former President Kent Fuchs banned the chant in June 2020 due to ‘horrific historic racist imagery’ tied to the phrase. Anti-Black artwork from the late 1800s and early 1900s depicted alligator hunters using Black babies as bait.

The initial 2020 decision occurred during nationwide racial reckonings after police murdered George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many Florida fans met Fuchs’ decree with disdain, arguing the cheer was a tradition and never performed with any racist intentions.

Separate from the cheer, Florida eliminated all diversity, equity and inclusion positions in 2024 following a state rule banning such programs, directing $5 million in annual funds into faculty recruitment.