University of Tampa president retiring in 2024 after nearly three decades at the helm

The president of the University of Tampa, Ronald Vaughn, announced Friday he's retiring.

In a press conference, the school said the 76-year-old will step down in May 2024. He's been at the helm of the private institution for nearly 30 years, transforming it from a small struggling university to the booming school it is today.

"The University of Tampa is a very special place," Vaughn said in a video, "and we are honored to lead and work with others to develop this great university."

The Board of Trustees will launch a national search for his replacement soon. Officials said Vaughn will remain active until a successor is hired.

During Vaughn's tenure, the University of Tampa broke more than 24 enrollment records, more than quadrupling the student body to nearly 11,000. He started as a coordinator in the school's marketing department back in August 1984. Then served as the director of the MBA program, dean of the Business and Graduate Studies, and co-chief academic officer.

He became the University of Tampa's 10th president on Jan. 1, 1995.

Currently, the school is building its largest on-campus facility: a 460,000-square-foot multipurpose building. Officials said it will include a 607-bed residence hall, a parking garage for 450 vehicles, as well as space for academic and student purposes. It's scheduled to be completed in August 2024.

"Ron Vaughn started out with a handful of old hand-me-down buildings, and transformed the campus into a dynamic, cutting-edge community that has some of the most innovative learning and living spaces in the country," said James Eyer, Vice Chair of the UT Board of Trustees. "He truly is a visionary. UT was fortunate to find the right person at the right time to transform the University into a model, metropolitan institution with a high-quality academic experience that is very appealing to prospective students."