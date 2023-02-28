University of Tampa swimmers ready to make a splash at Nationals

The University of Tampa Spartans swim team is ready to make a National splash. The Spartans qualified and are sending a school record 27 men and women to the Division II National Championships in Indianapolis. On the women's side the Spartans are sending the maximum allowed 18 women.

"I thought it was insane that we will have a team with 18 girls because most teams can barely get a couple," said freshman Kim McCaffrey. "It's just very impressive. It shows a lot about the program."

The Men's team qualified nine. A huge improvement from a year ago when the Spartans didn't even have one make it. That didn't sit well with head coach Jimi Kiner, who was the 2001 national champion in the 100-meter backstroke with the Spartans. Kiner recruited and brought in three transfers and three fifth year grad students.

"This year we really came back and did a really good job in recruiting and bringing in some quality kids with transfers and 5th years and some freshmen that came in and really impacted what we did this year, said Kiner."

Caleb Brandon was one of the transfers, who came over from Indian River State College, a program that owns the longest championship winning streak with 48 consecutive men's junior college titles. He saw an instant appreciation from his new team.

"I could see it on the very first day, " said Brandon. "The people that were on the team were all fired up. They were excited to train with us because they were bringing in some high caliber athletes and the returning swimmers were super excited. We also have this new facility that wasn't there in the Spring (2022). The whole atmosphere has changed greatly. Everyone that is around here are here to work and they're here to win."

UT has a long tradition when it comes to swimming. They've crowned 32 national champions individually, but as a team they've never won a national title with either the men's and women's teams. The closest they've come was in the 80's when the women's team were runners-up, twice.

What would it mean for these swimmers to be the first team in school history to do it?

"Probably like a lot," said junior Madysen Barnes. "I think a lot of our goals are just to go out and have fun and see what we can do as a team. We're a strong girls team and there are a lot of other strong girls teams going out there."

"It would mean everything I transferred here for a reason to leave a legacy," said Santiago Aguilera. "To make history and I definitely want to do it and I think that's a great way to do it. That's the goal."

UT's women have a strong chance with 18 swimmers, but can the men's team win a national championship with nine?

"I think so, if not I think we'll be pretty close," said Aguilera.



